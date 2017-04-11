Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing food truck to Austin | The...
There are 1 comment on the Austin American Statesman story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing food truck to Austin | The.... In it, Austin American Statesman reports that:
The sabor of South Texas will soon be rolling up to Austin. Beloved Laredo-based Taco Palenque , which has locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley and north to Houston, San Antonio and New Braunfels, plans to open a food truck in Austin this summer.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
|
United States
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Food phart
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blanca
|Tue
|Jal
|1
|Heavy duty Iron security doors for sale!!
|Apr 11
|For sale
|1
|Full blood labs for sale $200obo
|Apr 10
|labs for sale
|2
|las minas de dolores (Jan '10)
|Apr 9
|Bud Man
|23
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|Apr 7
|butters_
|7
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|Apr 6
|JuanV
|25
|Exotic view on Scott??
|Apr 4
|LoveTin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC