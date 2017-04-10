Immigration officials at Laredo turn ...

Immigration officials at Laredo turn back protesting Cubans

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Cubans stranded in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico gather at Plaza Juarez in the border city to hold a rally and march from the plaza to the International Bridge, on Saturday, April. 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blanca 15 hr Jal 1
Heavy duty Iron security doors for sale!! 23 hr For sale 1
Full blood labs for sale $200obo Mon labs for sale 2
las minas de dolores (Jan '10) Sun Bud Man 23
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Apr 7 butters_ 7
massage parlor (Dec '13) Apr 6 JuanV 25
Exotic view on Scott?? Apr 4 LoveTin 2
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC