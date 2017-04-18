How My Mother's Miscarriage Held Clues About My Own Infertility
Katie Gutierrez has an MFA from Texas State University. In addition to SheKnows, her writing has appeared in Catapult, Narrative, Asterix journal, People magazine, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at She Knows.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny's off of 359
|33 min
|Roberto
|10
|Aleida???
|38 min
|Roberto
|4
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|39 min
|OIlfield
|36
|south texas beauties blog
|42 min
|Lucy
|3
|girl working at sunglass hutt at mall
|43 min
|RPM
|4
|Hotels (Sep '16)
|44 min
|RPM
|2
|use these sites laredo! (Jul '08)
|45 min
|RPM
|3
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC