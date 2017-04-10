High-speed system would go from Houston to San Antonio in 20 minutes

A Star Wars -esque innovation promises to put at least some of the nightmarish traffic on Texas' most clogged roadways - I-10, I-45, and I-35 - in our rearview mirrors. On Thursday, a company called Hyperloop One named a proposed high-speed, L-shaped route linking Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Laredo as one of 11 U.S. finalists in a contest to develop a futuristic tube-based system for shuttling passengers and cargo.

