High-speed system would go from Houst...

High-speed system would go from Houston to San Antonio in 20 minutes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: CultureMap

A Star Wars -esque innovation promises to put at least some of the nightmarish traffic on Texas' most clogged roadways - I-10, I-45, and I-35 - in our rearview mirrors. On Thursday, a company called Hyperloop One named a proposed high-speed, L-shaped route linking Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Laredo as one of 11 U.S. finalists in a contest to develop a futuristic tube-based system for shuttling passengers and cargo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
las minas de dolores (Jan '10) 17 hr Bud Man 23
Full blood labs for sale $200obo Fri Full blood labs 1
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Apr 7 butters_ 7
massage parlor (Dec '13) Apr 6 JuanV 25
Exotic view on Scott?? Apr 4 LoveTin 2
Cyndee H (May '16) Apr 4 Beabea 11
swingers club (Feb '14) Mar 30 Ramiro 15
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC