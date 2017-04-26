Former UT regent leads engineering fi...

Former UT regent leads engineering firm raided by FBI

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

A series of FBI raids in South Texas has put a former University of Texas System regent's name in the news. An FBI spokeswoman confirmed that agents visited the offices of Dannenbaum Engineering Corp. in Laredo and San Antonio on Tuesday, along with city of Laredo and Webb county offices, according to a report in the Laredo Morning Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blanca 15 hr Jal 3
Fabiola 15 hr EPTx 1
Crissy medina Sat anon69691 3
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE.. Apr 28 Republic of Texas 4
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Apr 25 UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
Briscoa Apr 25 Sonya 28
Cyndee H (May '16) Apr 24 Sharedat 13
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC