Former UT regent leads engineering firm raided by FBI
A series of FBI raids in South Texas has put a former University of Texas System regent's name in the news. An FBI spokeswoman confirmed that agents visited the offices of Dannenbaum Engineering Corp. in Laredo and San Antonio on Tuesday, along with city of Laredo and Webb county offices, according to a report in the Laredo Morning Times .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blanca
|15 hr
|Jal
|3
|Fabiola
|15 hr
|EPTx
|1
|Crissy medina
|Sat
|anon69691
|3
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE..
|Apr 28
|Republic of Texas
|4
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|Apr 25
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
|Briscoa
|Apr 25
|Sonya
|28
|Cyndee H (May '16)
|Apr 24
|Sharedat
|13
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC