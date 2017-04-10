Feds seize $3 million in drugs at border

Feds seize $3 million in drugs at border

Monday

Customs and Border Protection seized packages containing 51 pounds of cocaine and 19 pounds of heroin at Laredo Port of Entry on April 5, 2017. CBP said it seized methamphetamine in three separate stops and that the value of the confiscated narcotics was worth $3 million.

