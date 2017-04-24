FBI, DPS raid some Laredo city, Webb County offices
The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety have raided Laredo municipal offices, the Webb County courthouse and other offices as they seized materials and sent employees home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|23 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
|Briscoa
|Tue
|Sonya
|28
|Cyndee H (May '16)
|Mon
|Sharedat
|13
|Dance invitation
|Mon
|Ignacio
|2
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Ramiro
|24
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE..
|Mon
|America First
|2
|Priss Guevara
|Mon
|Bored One
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC