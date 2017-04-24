FBI, DPS descend on city hall, county courthouse in Laredo
The FBI has raided several city and county government buildings downtown as well as the office of a local engineering firm. The buildings that were raided include City Hall, the City Hall Annex, the Public Works Department, the Webb County Courthouse and Dannenbaum Engineering, 8610 McPherson Road.
