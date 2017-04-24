FBI, DPS descend on city hall, county...

FBI, DPS descend on city hall, county courthouse in Laredo

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The FBI has raided several city and county government buildings downtown as well as the office of a local engineering firm. The buildings that were raided include City Hall, the City Hall Annex, the Public Works Department, the Webb County Courthouse and Dannenbaum Engineering, 8610 McPherson Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border 23 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
Briscoa Tue Sonya 28
Cyndee H (May '16) Mon Sharedat 13
Dance invitation Mon Ignacio 2
Nude pics (Mar '15) Mon Ramiro 24
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE.. Mon America First 2
Priss Guevara Mon Bored One 2
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Webb County was issued at April 26 at 3:34AM CDT

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC