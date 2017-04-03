EDITORIAL: WISD finalist understands ...

EDITORIAL: WISD finalist understands poverty issues

15 hrs ago

Waco ISD trustees named Laredo ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson as the sole finalist in the district's search for a new superintendent. Although peculiarities in state law prolong matters, the naming of Laredo Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson as finalist for the Waco ISD superintendency all but makes him a solid bet for the post when the required three-week waiting period elapses.

