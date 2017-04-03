Cuban migrants stranded in Mexico border city may be granted political asylum
Cuban migrant Irina Ricardo Martinas, 31, takes a break with her six-month-old daughter, Lia Diaz, and son Ali Ernesto Diaz,8 on Jan. 15, 2017, following the end of wet foot, dry foot policy. Cubans sit in the Casa del Migrante shelter in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico on March 25, 2017, across the border from Laredo, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|4 hr
|New Resident
|2
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|18 hr
|JuanV
|25
|Exotic view on Scott??
|Apr 4
|LoveTin
|2
|Cyndee H (May '16)
|Apr 4
|Beabea
|11
|swingers club (Feb '14)
|Mar 30
|Ramiro
|15
|Briscoa
|Mar 30
|Ramiro
|24
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Mar 27
|Ramiro
|20
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC