Cross-Border Fleets Use Software to Manage Data, Prevent Delays
Cross-border shipments involve many moving parts, and any delays or errors in providing key information to customs agencies can prove costly to shippers and carriers alike. To help manage this added complexity, some carriers have implemented software and systems designed to increase accuracy, reduce paperwork for all parties and minimize rejections at international border crossings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|Tue
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
|Briscoa
|Tue
|Sonya
|28
|Cyndee H (May '16)
|Apr 24
|Sharedat
|13
|Dance invitation
|Apr 24
|Ignacio
|2
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Ramiro
|24
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE..
|Apr 24
|America First
|2
|Priss Guevara
|Apr 24
|Bored One
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC