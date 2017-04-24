Cross-Border Fleets Use Software to M...

Cross-Border Fleets Use Software to Manage Data, Prevent Delays

Friday Apr 21

Cross-border shipments involve many moving parts, and any delays or errors in providing key information to customs agencies can prove costly to shippers and carriers alike. To help manage this added complexity, some carriers have implemented software and systems designed to increase accuracy, reduce paperwork for all parties and minimize rejections at international border crossings.

