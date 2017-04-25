Continue reading With NAFTA, Mexico and the U.S. build things together

Since NAFTA was signed 24 years ago in my hometown of San Antonio, U.S. trade with Mexico and Canada has more than tripled, and it is no question that Texas has benefited the most. With easy access to two of the busiest U.S. ports of entry via land and sea - Laredo and Houston - it is no surprise that Texas exported more than any other state in 2014, almost $300 billion-worth to countries worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.