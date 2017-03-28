Some uneasy with plan to boost Border...

Some uneasy with plan to boost Border Patrol with locals

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: USA Today

Some uneasy with plan to boost Border Patrol with locals Critics fear new rules would deputize local deputies and officers to look for immigration violators; others welcome the cooperation. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nIOzQI A U.S. Border Patrol agent scans the U.S.-Mexico border while on a bridge over the Rio Grande on March 13, 2017, in Roma, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
swingers club (Feb '14) 8 hr Ramiro 15
Briscoa 12 hr Ramiro 24
Nude pics (Mar '15) Mar 27 Ramiro 20
Give head (May '16) Mar 26 Big P 5
Work from Home $500.- $2,000. a week! Mar 22 AAA 1
city limits private dancers laredp texz (May '12) Mar 21 Mandingo 67
Looking for FWB with woman Mar 21 Rob1827 1
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC