San Marcos River fight is on
This letter concerns most citizens of Hays County and surrounding areas. It is of the utmost importance that each of us contact Tx St Senator Judith Zafferini's office and demand a town hall meeting with her in regards to her legislation to make San Marcos the sole owner of the San Marcos River.
