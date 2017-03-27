Ray Garner Named Police Chief For UISD

Ray Garner Named Police Chief For UISD

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: KGNS-TV Laredo

In a surprise move, Ray Garner, the current chief of police for the city of Laredo was named to the district's top cop position during Thursday's UISD board meeting. A board member says that garner applied for the position and was recommended by the superintendent, then approved by the board.

