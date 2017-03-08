Late World War II veteran receives Pr...

Late World War II veteran receives Prisoner of War Medal

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Valley News Live

The ceremony was to present the Prisoner of War Medal to a Laredo, Texas veteran who never received the honor in life. It was an emotional evening for Cindy Aguilar as her late father, Alvaro Fernando Tijerina, received the Prisoner of War Medal from the American Legion post 59. Aguilar was joined by family members and had the opportunity to look back at Tijerina's life and share memories.

