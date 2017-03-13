In Their Search For Asylum, Central Americans Find The U.S. Is Closing Its Doors
An El Salvadoran child is interviewed by a U.S. border patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. to seek asylum on Apr. 14, 2016 in Roma, Texas. Six times in recent days, Marco Antonio Cabachuela, his wife, Irma, and their 3-year-old, Valerie, walked up to federal immigration officers at the Hidalgo, Texas, port of entry and asked for asylum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maritza guerra elementary teacher
|9 hr
|Tragona
|4
|Is there a ShopKo store in Laredo?
|13 hr
|New In Town
|1
|Exotic view on Scott??
|Sat
|Rvance
|1
|Anyone have some pics of the girls from the Mon...
|Mar 11
|Newtolaredo
|1
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Mar 10
|Lionjudah91
|18
|Give head (May '16)
|Mar 10
|Big P
|3
|On the Border: Impacts of Immigration Policy Ch...
|Mar 8
|Anonymous
|6
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC