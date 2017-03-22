Here's what Minneapolis looked like when Interstate 35 was dirt
Before things become things, they often revert back to sweet, sweet dirt. Such was the case with Interstate 35, the latitudinal highway that connects Duluth and Laredo, Texas, with 1,570 miles of asphalt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Work from Home $500.- $2,000. a week!
|16 hr
|AAA
|1
|city limits private dancers laredp texz (May '12)
|Tue
|Mandingo
|67
|Briscoa
|Tue
|HBfu2
|14
|Looking for FWB with woman
|Tue
|Rob1827
|1
|Give head (May '16)
|Tue
|Rob1827
|4
|Maritza guerra elementary teacher
|Mar 20
|Luz
|5
|On the Border: Impacts of Immigration Policy Ch...
|Mar 15
|Just wait
|8
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC