Editorial: Mexican border policy on kids is harsh yet ineffective
A pile of clothes sits on the banks of the Rio Grande river on the US-Mexico border in Laredo, Texas. The Trump Administration seems determined to devise new forms of bureaucratic cruelty for immigrants: The latest policy proposal from the Department of Homeland Security would separate children from their parents at the US-Mexico border if they're caught trying to enter the country together illegally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maritza guerra elementary teacher
|Tue
|Tragona
|4
|Is there a ShopKo store in Laredo?
|Mon
|New In Town
|1
|Exotic view on Scott??
|Mar 11
|Rvance
|1
|Anyone have some pics of the girls from the Mon...
|Mar 11
|Newtolaredo
|1
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Mar 10
|Lionjudah91
|18
|Give head (May '16)
|Mar 10
|Big P
|3
|On the Border: Impacts of Immigration Policy Ch...
|Mar 8
|Anonymous
|6
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC