DPS Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust The Department of Public Safety made three felony arrests following a traffic stop at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. According to reports, authorities made contact with Alejandra Cavazos, Romeo Ramos and Heriberto Carraman Jr., all of Laredo, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 north of Carl's Corner. Upon searching the vehicle, troopers located approximately 200 pounds of marijuana.

