Assimilation of a Jewish Cuban girl t...

Assimilation of a Jewish Cuban girl to the U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Miami Herald

A Jewish Cuban girl who flees Fidel Castro's regime and lands in multicultural New York City is the main character of the first novel by anthropologist Ruth Behar, designed to teach U.S. children about belonging, identity and immigration. Hundreds of yachts that have been sailing from the United States to Cuba since September 2015, when the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a new set of regulations approved by the former Obama administration that opened the door to passenger transportation to the island by sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
city limits private dancers laredp texz (May '12) 11 hr kitty 65
News On the Border: Impacts of Immigration Policy Ch... Wed Just wait 8
Maritza guerra elementary teacher Mar 14 Tragona 4
Is there a ShopKo store in Laredo? Mar 13 New In Town 1
Exotic view on Scott?? Mar 11 Rvance 1
Anyone have some pics of the girls from the Mon... Mar 11 Newtolaredo 1
Nude pics (Mar '15) Mar 10 Lionjudah91 18
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,347 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC