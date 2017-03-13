Agent and Trainer Found Guilty of Smu...

Agent and Trainer Found Guilty of Smuggling Cuban Baseball Players to U.S.

A Miami jury convicted agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada on conspiracy and alien smuggling charges relating to trafficking Cuban baseball players into the U.S. The trial featured vivid testimony from players who spoke about kidnapping attempts and murder on their way through several Central American countries. The smuggling operation was far from three men in Jerry Seinfeld's living room .

