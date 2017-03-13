Agent and Trainer Found Guilty of Smuggling Cuban Baseball Players to U.S.
A Miami jury convicted agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada on conspiracy and alien smuggling charges relating to trafficking Cuban baseball players into the U.S. The trial featured vivid testimony from players who spoke about kidnapping attempts and murder on their way through several Central American countries. The smuggling operation was far from three men in Jerry Seinfeld's living room .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|city limits private dancers laredp texz (May '12)
|Fri
|kitty
|65
|On the Border: Impacts of Immigration Policy Ch...
|Mar 15
|Just wait
|8
|Maritza guerra elementary teacher
|Mar 14
|Tragona
|4
|Is there a ShopKo store in Laredo?
|Mar 13
|New In Town
|1
|Exotic view on Scott??
|Mar 11
|Rvance
|1
|Anyone have some pics of the girls from the Mon...
|Mar 11
|Newtolaredo
|1
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Mar 10
|Lionjudah91
|18
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC