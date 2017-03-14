3/14/17 OT: RIP edition
Eligio "Kika" de la Garza, II was the Democratic representative for the 15th congressional district of Texas from January 3, 1965, to January 3, 1997. While in the state House, de la Garza was famous for sponsoring much legislation in the fields of education and the environment.
