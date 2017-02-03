Update on Obamanoid anti-Cuban bias: ...

Update on Obamanoid anti-Cuban bias: Saga of would-be Cuban refugees barred from entering U.S.

Friday Feb 3

Though they rail against the Trumpinator's temporary halt to immigration from six terrorist-infested countries they actually cheer Obama's permanent ban on Cuban refugees. This week, hundreds of news stories focused on the personal hardship of individuals and families temporarily detained at American airports or prevented from flying to the U.S. Hardly any stories featured the hardship endured by Cubans who are now permanently barred from entering the U.S., thanks to Obama's last-minute "anti-Cuban" executive order.

