U.S. seizes $5.6M worth of cocaine on bridge coming from Mexico
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers seized more than $5 million worth of cocaine at the World Trade International Bridge connecting Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. The drug seizure occurred in one security operation on Jan. 30, when a CBP officer ordered a tractor trailer to undergo a second inspection.
