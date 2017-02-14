Trump's border 'wall' price tag jumps again, report says

TRENTON -- President Donald Trump's called for "wall" along the southern border with Mexico would be a series of fences and barriers that would cost as much as $21.6 billion -- almost double what he claimed it would -- according to an a internal Homeland Security report seen by the Reuters news agency. The report is expected to be presented to Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in coming days, although the administration is not necessarily bound to take the actions it recommends.

