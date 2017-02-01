Trump administration names new Border Patrol chief
The Trump administration appointed Ronald D. Vitiello, a border patrol veteran for over 30 years, to serve as U.S. Border Patrol chief, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan said. Vitiello will assume the role effective Wednesday.
