Sid Miller suggests distance between ...

Sid Miller suggests distance between him and Trump on border wall

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Texas Tribune

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca, governor of the neighboring Mexican state of Tamaulipas, at the intersection of the Texas-Mexico border on the international bridge spanning the Rio Grande at Laredo on Feb. 23, 2017. LAREDO - Amid all the heated rhetoric being directed at the country's southern border, the scene Thursday on one of this city's main bridges linking Texas and Mexico was unexpected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's Moving Forward With His Wall. Is... 2 hr Shady Lady 15
News In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
massage parlor (Dec '13) Feb 24 i tired her 19
Nude pics (Mar '15) Feb 24 HugoBoss23 14
News Feds: Someone tried to do some high-end meth sm... Feb 22 Seymour duck 3
Crissy medina Feb 22 anon69691 1
News As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w... Feb 20 spytheweb 2
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC