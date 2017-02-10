Report: Texas is the biggest loser in...

Report: Texas is the biggest loser in Mexico trade war

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Trucks line up at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection checkpoint at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo. Click ahead to see which states would be the most and least affected by a Mexico-U.S trade war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 26 min Many pharts 1,106
bored girl here.. (Jan '16) 3 hr Lino 13
News Donald Trump's Moving Forward With His Wall. Is... 5 hr give us a break 9
moving to Laredo (Dec '07) 9 hr Lino 12
Danny's off of 359 23 hr Bread earner 7
rubi26 (Mar '15) Feb 7 mark 8
massage parlor (Dec '13) Feb 6 Wondering 15
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,780,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC