Prince Royce Announces The U.S. Leg Of His FIVE World Tour

Monday Feb 27

Latin superstar Prince Royce isn't wasting any time . . . He released his latest album FIVE on Friday, and just three days later, announces he will tour the United States this summer as part of his FIVE World Tour; which means U.S. fans won't be waiting too long to watch him perform hits from his first five albums.

