Prince Royce Announces The U.S. Leg Of His FIVE World Tour
Latin superstar Prince Royce isn't wasting any time . . . He released his latest album FIVE on Friday, and just three days later, announces he will tour the United States this summer as part of his FIVE World Tour; which means U.S. fans won't be waiting too long to watch him perform hits from his first five albums.
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On the Border: Impacts of Immigration Policy Ch...
|13 hr
|TRUMP
|2
|Venessa cavazos
|Wed
|Lori
|1
|Laredo should be ashamed. (Dec '11)
|Wed
|loca96er
|11
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Mat
|23
|Just Moved To This Town (Dec '10)
|Feb 28
|Gordojarioso
|13
|Donald Trump's Moving Forward With His Wall. Is...
|Feb 27
|Shady Lady
|15
|In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
