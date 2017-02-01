On the Border: Impacts of Immigration...

On the Border: Impacts of Immigration Policy Changes

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: NBC Miami

Would a border wall stem the flow of drugs into the United States and South Florida from Mexico? NBC 6's Tony Pipitone reports from Laredo, Texas. A body of a teenager washed up on the shore of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adriana Barrera 6 hr I say 6
ShopKo 10 hr Happy shopper 1
south texas beauties blog 19 hr Billybatts72 2
rubi26 (Mar '15) Wed i tired her 6
News Donald Trump's Moving Forward With His Wall. Is... Jan 31 SOAP BOX HERO 6
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
Briscoa Jan 29 Trump 11
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC