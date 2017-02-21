More

More

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Authorities in South Texas are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a police officer whose body was found at a shooting range used by law enforcement personnel. Officials say a U.S. Border Patrol agent discovered the body of Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's Moving Forward With His Wall. Is... 16 hr Shady Lady 12
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr OnePhart 1,123
News As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w... Mon spytheweb 2
Nude pics (Mar '15) Feb 18 Newtolaredo 13
Danny's off of 359 Feb 17 Jorge 9
las minas de dolores (Jan '10) Feb 17 Rodriguez 22
Dance invitation Feb 17 AM promo 1
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,686 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC