Jinger Duggar Opens Up About Pregnancy Plans
It's been three months since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got married , which means that by Duggar standards, they're about two months and twenty-nine days overdue for a pregnancy announcement. Modern Duggar women are permitted to enjoy married life for a while before they get knocked up - and by "a while," we mean like 8 to 10 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Foster homeland security crooked
|3 hr
|Tired of feds
|1
|Briscoa
|11 hr
|C lo
|13
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Adriana Barrera
|Thu
|I say
|6
|ShopKo
|Thu
|Happy shopper
|1
|south texas beauties blog
|Wed
|Billybatts72
|2
|rubi26 (Mar '15)
|Feb 1
|i tired her
|6
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC