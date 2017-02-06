Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Domina...

Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Dominate 'Jill & Jessa Counting On' Post Wedding

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Jinger Duggar moved to Laredo, TX, after getting married to Jeremy Vuolo. Many thought that meant she will not get much screentime on Jill & Jessa Counting On, the Duggars' reality show on TLC, but it looks like she continues to dominate the show even after her wedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
massage parlor (Dec '13) 16 hr Wondering 15
Ruthie Celaya Sun Kuhlarrow 1
rubi26 (Mar '15) Sat Hornyguy 7
Jesse Foster homeland security crooked Feb 3 Tired of feds 1
Briscoa Feb 3 C lo 13
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Adriana Barrera Feb 2 I say 6
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC