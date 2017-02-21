Jessa Duggar Opens Up on "Mixed Emotions" Over Jinger's Wedding

It's been an eventful year in the lives of the Duggars - but we guess in a family of 21, every year is eventful. 2016 concluded with Jinger Duggar getting married , and despite the fact that there have been two births, a health scare, and about a dozen mini-scandals in the months since, Counting On producers are still painstakingly rehashing every detail of Jinger's wedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.