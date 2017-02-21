Jessa Duggar Opens Up on "Mixed Emoti...

Jessa Duggar Opens Up on "Mixed Emotions" Over Jinger's Wedding

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Hollywood Gossip

It's been an eventful year in the lives of the Duggars - but we guess in a family of 21, every year is eventful. 2016 concluded with Jinger Duggar getting married , and despite the fact that there have been two births, a health scare, and about a dozen mini-scandals in the months since, Counting On producers are still painstakingly rehashing every detail of Jinger's wedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's Moving Forward With His Wall. Is... 1 hr Shady Lady 12
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr OnePhart 1,123
News As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w... 21 hr spytheweb 2
Nude pics (Mar '15) Feb 18 Newtolaredo 13
Danny's off of 359 Feb 17 Jorge 9
las minas de dolores (Jan '10) Feb 17 Rodriguez 22
Dance invitation Feb 17 AM promo 1
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC