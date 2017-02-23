Interview: Reginald Buck, Mutual UFO Network state director
Earlier this week, we brought you reports of an alien's plans to land a UFO on Bourbon Street on Fat Tuesday. Should you happen to spot the alien - or a UFO at any other time - Reginald Buck, Louisiana's state director of Mutual UFO Network , is ready to document your sighting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|Matty
|18
|Feds: Someone tried to do some high-end meth sm...
|Wed
|Seymour duck
|3
|Crissy medina
|Wed
|anon69691
|1
|Donald Trump's Moving Forward With His Wall. Is...
|Tue
|Shady Lady
|12
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|2
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Feb 18
|Newtolaredo
|13
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC