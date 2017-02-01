In South Texas, company planning toxic waste landfill drops lawsuit against county official
An aerial view of the site of a proposed landfill by Laredo developer C. Y. Benavides. The site is about 20 miles east of Laredo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rubi26 (Mar '15)
|19 hr
|mark
|8
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|Mon
|Wondering
|15
|Ruthie Celaya
|Sun
|Kuhlarrow
|1
|Jesse Foster homeland security crooked
|Feb 3
|Tired of feds
|1
|Briscoa
|Feb 3
|C lo
|13
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Adriana Barrera
|Feb 2
|I say
|6
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC