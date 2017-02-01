In South Texas, company planning toxi...

In South Texas, company planning toxic waste landfill drops lawsuit against county official

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Texas Tribune

An aerial view of the site of a proposed landfill by Laredo developer C. Y. Benavides. The site is about 20 miles east of Laredo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rubi26 (Mar '15) 19 hr mark 8
massage parlor (Dec '13) Mon Wondering 15
Ruthie Celaya Sun Kuhlarrow 1
Jesse Foster homeland security crooked Feb 3 Tired of feds 1
Briscoa Feb 3 C lo 13
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Adriana Barrera Feb 2 I say 6
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,801 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC