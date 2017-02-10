Feds: Someone tried to do some high-end meth smuggling
Federal officials say they seized about a half-million dollars in methamphetamine after stopping a 1999 Mercedes-Benz at the Presidio border crossing between the U.S. and Mexico. The drugs were hidden in a secret compartment above the gas tank, officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|26 min
|MePhartss
|1,097
|Danny's off of 359
|11 hr
|Bread earner
|7
|rubi26 (Mar '15)
|Feb 7
|mark
|8
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|15
|Ruthie Celaya
|Feb 5
|Kuhlarrow
|1
|Jesse Foster homeland security crooked
|Feb 3
|Tired of feds
|1
|Briscoa
|Feb 3
|C lo
|13
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC