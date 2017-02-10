Feds: Someone tried to do some high-e...

Feds: Someone tried to do some high-end meth smuggling

Federal officials say they seized about a half-million dollars in methamphetamine after stopping a 1999 Mercedes-Benz at the Presidio border crossing between the U.S. and Mexico. The drugs were hidden in a secret compartment above the gas tank, officials say.

