Exile initiative aims to help hundreds of Cubans stranded in Mexico

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Miami Herald

A group of exile organizations and volunteers are trying to help hundreds of Cubans who are stranded in Mexico following the end of the so-called "wet foot, dry foot policy" on Jan. 12. Vigilia Mambisa, Democracy Movement, WWFE La Poderosa radio station and other organizations and volunteers have set up a tent on Miami's Calle Ocho at Southwest 13th Avenue.

