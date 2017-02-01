Cubans stranded in Mexico due to 'Wet...

Cubans stranded in Mexico due to 'Wet Foot' policy demise refuse to return

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Fox News

Scores of Cubans meet every day at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge in Nuevo Laredo on the U.S. border after an odyssey through 10 countries, never knowing if they would achieve their dream of entering the United States, but with the conviction that returning to the island is "not an option." As more groups of Cubans keep arriving to Nuevo Laredo, approximately 400 are staying at "migrant houses" set up by several churches.

