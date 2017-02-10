Cubans executed by Castro regime on d...

Cubans executed by Castro regime on display in the European Parliament

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Miami Herald

More than 100 portraits of Cubans executed by the Castro regime are on display at the European Parliament offices in Brussels, thanks to the support of three parliament members from Spain and the Czech Republic. Cubans stand across the street from the bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Laredo, Texas, pondering their next move as they hold out hope to find a way to the United States.

