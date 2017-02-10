Cubans executed by Castro regime on display in the European Parliament
More than 100 portraits of Cubans executed by the Castro regime are on display at the European Parliament offices in Brussels, thanks to the support of three parliament members from Spain and the Czech Republic. Cubans stand across the street from the bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Laredo, Texas, pondering their next move as they hold out hope to find a way to the United States.
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hooters of Laredo
|52 min
|Hoot This
|5
|moving to Laredo (Dec '07)
|55 min
|America First
|14
|U.S. seizes $5.6M worth of cocaine on bridge co...
|56 min
|America First
|1
|Feds: Someone tried to do some high-end meth sm...
|56 min
|America First
|1
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|America First
|180
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE..
|1 hr
|America First
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|1 hr
|America First
|1
