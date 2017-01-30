WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 30
Nothing went as planned for the Superstars on WWE Raw, and it led to an electric episode as a result. Kevin Owens thought he was going to spend the first Raw following Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view celebrating the fact that he survived a title match against Roman Reigns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adriana Barrera
|9 hr
|Gift giving
|4
|Donald Trump's Moving Forward With His Wall. Is...
|16 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Briscoa
|Sun
|Trump
|11
|Any Cuckolds in Laredo (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|Liar
|17
|girl working at sunglass hutt at mall
|Jan 22
|EPI
|3
|Communion dresses
|Jan 22
|Searching
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC