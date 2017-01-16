U.S. border officials are illegally turning away asylum seekers, critics say
Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States queue at the El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with U.S. migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, on Oct. 7, 2016. Several weeks ago, a former Guatemalan policeman walked up to U.S. private security guards at the border crossing here and asked for asylum in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|50 min
|Observer
|1,043
|Attencion!! Hola!!!
|14 hr
|ICE Capitan
|2
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Mappy
|8
|Stars
|Sun
|Cheapo
|3
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Oilfield
|35
|old classmate.. lizzy (Nov '15)
|Jan 12
|Tminus19
|5
|Denora? Used to work at family garden inn.
|Jan 12
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC