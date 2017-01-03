TX Rep. Burrows files bill to authorize TxDOT study of extending I-27 to Laredo
Texas State Representative Dustin R. Burrows filed House Bill 869 Monday morning, legislation directing the Texas Department of Transportation to conduct a feasibility study of extending Interstate Highway I-27 from Lubbock to Laredo. "This bill would direct TXDOT to examine a critically needed expansion of I-27, which currently ends in Lubbock.
