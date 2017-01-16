Trump is last hope for dozens of Cuba...

Trump is last hope for dozens of Cuban migrants stranded at US border

Read more: Fox News

More than 50 Cuban migrants stranded in Nuevo Laredo, on the US-Mexico border, hope that President-elect Donald Trump will resolve the conflict sparked by the cancellation late last week of the so-called "wet foot, dry foot" policy. Last week President Barack Obama put an end to the policy, which allowed undocumented Cuban migrants who managed to make it to US territory to remain in the United States.

