Trump aims to impose large tax on Mexican imports to pay for border wall

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Texas Tribune

A spokesman for President Trump announced on Thursday that the administration intended to add a 20 percent tariff on Mexican imports to pay for a border wall. Des Moines, Iowa USA January 28, 2016: New York businessman Donald Trump rallies a crowd of veterans at Drake University while other Republican presidential candidates hold a final Des Moines debate prior to next week's caucuses.

