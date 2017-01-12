Truck company disputes DEP fine for spill on hairpin turn

The owner of a Texas trucking company blamed for spilling fuel at the infamous Route 2 hairpin turn is fighting a $26,600 state fine, saying he's not responsible for the driver's mishap. The Department of Environmental Protection issued the penalty against E.P. Expedited Transport of Laredo, Texas, in November after finding it responsible for a spill that released about 25 gallons of diesel fuel.

