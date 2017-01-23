They disguised it as tea, but in the bottles was anything but
Police look for telltale signs that someone is hiding illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Click through to see a few of the things officers look for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Any Cuckolds in Laredo (Sep '14)
|Mon
|Crazyhusb
|16
|girl working at sunglass hutt at mall
|Sun
|EPI
|3
|Communion dresses
|Sun
|Searching
|1
|Attencion!! Hola!!!
|Jan 16
|ICE Capitan
|2
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Jan 16
|Mappy
|8
|Stars
|Jan 15
|Cheapo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC