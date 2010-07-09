Texas resident wins $7.5 million priz...

Texas resident wins $7.5 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this July 9, 2010 photo, Frank Gutierrez buys lottery tickets at the Times Market in Bishop, Texas. Bishop native Joan Ginther, who now lives in Las Vegas, won $10 million last month on a $50 scratch-off ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Priss Guevara Mon Cowboyup 1
Briscoa Sun Mary 9
Attencion!! Hola!!! Jan 8 ICE Capitan 1
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
Looking for friend jj he use to live in uvald... Jan 6 Cindy 1
rubi26 (Mar '15) Jan 3 Ian 5
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,794 • Total comments across all topics: 277,801,522

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC