Shootout at U.S. Consulate in Nuevo L...

Shootout at U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo Part of Cartel-Terrorist...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WorthyNews

A deadly shootout at the construction site of the new American Consulate occurred this week in a Mexican border town where Islamic terrorists and drug cartels plan to launch attacks against the U.S. during the period surrounding the presidential inauguration, high-level government sources tell Judicial Watch. An unknown number of gunmen fired multiple rounds adjacent to the new U.S. Consulate compound in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, a crime-infested city in the state of Tamaulipas that lies directly across from Laredo, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WorthyNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 min CheeseSniff 1,050
Attencion!! Hola!!! Mon ICE Capitan 2
Nude pics (Mar '15) Mon Mappy 8
Stars Sun Cheapo 3
whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15) Jan 14 Oilfield 35
old classmate.. lizzy (Nov '15) Jan 12 Tminus19 5
Denora? Used to work at family garden inn. Jan 12 Looking 1
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC